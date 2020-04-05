Mark J. Schmitz Sells 1,551 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 1,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $213,820.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,468 shares in the company, valued at $5,854,638.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $141.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.38. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $146.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 84.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

CTXS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cfra downgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $112.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.64.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,105,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 293.9% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.