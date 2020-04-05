Mark T. Haley Buys 7,256 Shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Stock

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) SVP Mark T. Haley purchased 7,256 shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $32,216.64.

NYSE ASG opened at $4.30 on Friday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $7.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.09%. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 16,198 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $650,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 12.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

