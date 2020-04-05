Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 242.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 24.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the third quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ELP opened at $9.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average of $14.60. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.