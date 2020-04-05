Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Holdings in NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTGR. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetGear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,799,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in NetGear by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in NetGear by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in NetGear by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in NetGear by 362.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 97,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 2,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $66,660.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTGR. BWS Financial raised NetGear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised NetGear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of NetGear stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. NetGear, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $36.87. The company has a market cap of $627.96 million, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.46.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. NetGear had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $252.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

