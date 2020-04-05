Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Position in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,692 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMSC. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,759,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 81,442 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 700,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 71,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 68,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 16,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of American Superconductor in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

NASDAQ AMSC opened at $5.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.90. American Superconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.55.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 26.47% and a negative net margin of 32.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Superconductor Co. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

