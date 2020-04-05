Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 886 Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 886 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $696,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $49.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.83 and a 12 month high of $97.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). Eagle Materials had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $350.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

In related news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total value of $1,760,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,938,450.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Cfra upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.58.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Further Reading: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.