Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 82.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,596 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Axis Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Axis Capital by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Axis Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Axis Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Axis Capital by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

AXS opened at $35.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $67.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.82.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Axis Capital had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.61) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.08%.

AXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other news, Director Michael A. Butt acquired 5,760 shares of Axis Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.49 per share, with a total value of $250,502.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 986,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,921,237.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Vogt acquired 2,000 shares of Axis Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 58,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,198. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 10,464 shares of company stock valued at $435,902. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Axis Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

