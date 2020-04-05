Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stock Position in Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) by 85.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 128,032 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Container Store Group were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Container Store Group by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,275,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 481,637 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Container Store Group by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,210,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 648,222 shares during the period. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Container Store Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,462,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Container Store Group by 161.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 183,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 113,447 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Container Store Group by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 46,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert E. Jordan purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,223.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 65.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Container Store Group stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. Container Store Group Inc has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.34.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Container Store Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Container Store Group Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCS. ValuEngine raised Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.83.

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

