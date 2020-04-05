Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stock Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 89.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,996 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc raised its position in CVR Energy by 65.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 109,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 43,432 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in CVR Energy by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,944 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in CVR Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 217,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CVR Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in CVR Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVI. TheStreet cut CVR Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on CVR Energy from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. CVR Energy has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of CVI stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $55.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

