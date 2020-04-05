Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stock Position in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) by 96.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,783 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIME has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub lowered Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Mimecast from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

MIME stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Mimecast Ltd has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $54.57.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $110.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total transaction of $667,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,232,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $1,719,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,591,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,182,584.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,348 shares of company stock worth $4,845,600. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

