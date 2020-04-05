Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 98.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,074 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 19.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after buying an additional 41,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,106,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,612,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 88.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 37,210 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.29.

TAP stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $64.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.22%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $3,435,786.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 311,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

