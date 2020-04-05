Marshall Wace LLP Has $107,000 Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 98.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475,844 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 840,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,255,000 after buying an additional 197,986 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 874,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,924,000 after purchasing an additional 137,300 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 228,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,424.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 27,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 26,232 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $19.02 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $24.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra lowered their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

In related news, Director Lawrence Molloy acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $91,289.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,974.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

