Marshall Wace LLP Has $78,000 Position in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 99.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 315,357 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Dell were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nitorum Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dell by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 1,624,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,477,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dell by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,903,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,225,000 after purchasing an additional 161,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Dell by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell during the 4th quarter worth about $2,750,000. Finally, Steamboat Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 278,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,316,000 after purchasing an additional 53,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Karen H. Quintos sold 46,430 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $2,321,964.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,073.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 2,401 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $121,850.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,967.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 336,617 shares of company stock worth $15,764,646. Insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Dell stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. Dell Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $70.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Dell had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 217.89%. The firm had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Dell in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dell from $63.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dell in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dell from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.62.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

