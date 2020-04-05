Marshall Wace LLP Has $86,000 Stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 99.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 341,776 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 765.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 217,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 192,733 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $4,199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $2,822,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 167.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 64,858 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.35.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Noah A. Elbogen acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.32 per share, with a total value of $439,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Levin acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.99 per share, for a total transaction of $63,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $781,765 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $11.74 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.53.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $291.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.52 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 3.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th.

BJ's Restaurants Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

