Marshall Wace LLP Has $91,000 Stock Position in Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,020 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 1,961.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WF opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. Woori Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $39.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.77.

WF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Woori Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woori Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Woori Financial Group Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc provides commercial banking products and services to retail and individual customers, and corporations. The company offers salary, fixed deposit, savings, and ordinary and business deposit products; and professional, deposit mortgage, apartment, and mortgage loans, as well as corporate operating, facility, and policy loans.

