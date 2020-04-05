Marshall Wace LLP Has $95,000 Holdings in Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,151 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Dyadic International were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DYAI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Dyadic International by 16,166.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 80,830 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Dyadic International during the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on DYAI shares. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dyadic International in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Dyadic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Dyadic International in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ DYAI opened at $5.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.67. Dyadic International, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 21.40% and a negative net margin of 493.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dyadic International, Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dyadic International Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

