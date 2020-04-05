Marshall Wace LLP Has $97,000 Stake in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 85.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,883 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,095,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,366,000 after purchasing an additional 648,064 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 328.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 284,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,950,000 after buying an additional 218,197 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 605.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 232,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 199,417 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 150.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 240,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,490,000 after purchasing an additional 144,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 900,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,431,000 after purchasing an additional 120,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPD opened at $35.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Rapid7 Inc has a 1-year low of $31.34 and a 1-year high of $66.01.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $91.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.21 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 42.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 23,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,342,502.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 231,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,000,703.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $2,116,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,610,530.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,165 shares of company stock worth $4,421,646 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

