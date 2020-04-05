Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stock Position in Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:MRAM) by 113.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Everspin Technologies were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 2,561.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 12,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Symphony Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC now owns 33,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Everspin Technologies news, CEO Kevin Conley sold 13,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $67,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,447.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Everspin Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Everspin Technologies stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. Everspin Technologies Inc has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.86.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.30% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Everspin Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and embedded MRAM products, as well as magnetic sensors and aerospace and satellite electronic systems.

