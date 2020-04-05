Marshall Wace LLP Invests $105,000 in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Full House Resorts as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1060 Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. 1060 Capital LLC now owns 615,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 337,733 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $985,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,271,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 211,747 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 46.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLL stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $39.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.67 million.

FLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Full House Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Full House Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Full House Resorts Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 920 slot machines and 26 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129 hotel rooms; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

