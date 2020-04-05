Marshall Wace LLP Invests $99,000 in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,174 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 552,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after buying an additional 73,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 32,565 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 160,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 103,007 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 28,820 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 85,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BCBP shares. TheStreet downgraded BCB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson downgraded BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

BCBP stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $14.96.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 16.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Brogan bought 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.78 per share, for a total transaction of $40,257.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,479,747.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $121,082. Insiders own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.