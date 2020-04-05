Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stake in Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) by 71.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,441 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 13,359 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Gamco Investors were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GBL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gamco Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Gamco Investors by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,022 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Gamco Investors by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 18,647 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gamco Investors by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 91,210 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 15,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Gamco Investors by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gamco Investors alerts:

Shares of Gamco Investors stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.14. Gamco Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $22.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.46 million, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. Gamco Investors had a net margin of 26.23% and a return on equity of 282.23%. The firm had revenue of $86.28 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Gamco Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Gamco Investors news, Director Leslie B. Daniels bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $151,900.00. Insiders own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Gamco Investors Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Gamco Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamco Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.