Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $107,000 Investment in Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.09% of Ion Geophysical at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ion Geophysical by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,046,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after buying an additional 145,071 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ion Geophysical by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 66,098 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ion Geophysical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Ion Geophysical by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 27,709 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ion Geophysical by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the period. 38.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ion Geophysical stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.73. Ion Geophysical Corp has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $16.87.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $42.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ion Geophysical Corp will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

IO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ion Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ion Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Ion Geophysical to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

In other news, CEO Christopher Theron Usher acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Also, Director James M. Lapeyre, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 417,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,102.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 162,163 shares of company stock worth $410,301 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ion Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

