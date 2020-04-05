Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $70,000 Investment in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,355,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,812,000 after purchasing an additional 126,434 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $700,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 21,782 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 353.4% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,843,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAND shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JMP Securities restated a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bandwidth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.88.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $67.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.60. Bandwidth Inc has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $90.63.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. Bandwidth had a net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.65 million. Analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 4,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $334,909.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,157.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $177,454.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,459.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,020 shares of company stock valued at $559,669. 15.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

