Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $71,000 Investment in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNOM. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,051,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2,142.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 422,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after buying an additional 403,941 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,082,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,706,000 after buying an additional 299,880 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 803,022 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,803,000 after acquiring an additional 203,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,776,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,786,000 after acquiring an additional 176,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average is $22.36. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $34.93.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.23 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 15.52%. Research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Viper Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

