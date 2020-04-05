Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $81,000 Investment in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ING. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ING Groep by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 181.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ING shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ING Groep and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

NYSE ING opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.69. ING Groep NV has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $13.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 26.13%. Research analysts expect that ING Groep NV will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

