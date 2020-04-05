Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $85,000 Investment in FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRPH. State Street Corp boosted its position in FRP by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FRP in the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of FRP by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of FRP by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in FRP by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 479,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,900,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FRPH shares. ValuEngine lowered FRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised FRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

FRPH opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $403.76 million, a PE ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average of $48.45. FRP Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 68.10%.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

