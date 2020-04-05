Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $89,000 Investment in TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 18,803 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRUE. UBS Group AG raised its position in TrueCar by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,729,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,216,000 after buying an additional 2,904,377 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in TrueCar by 803.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,900,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after buying an additional 1,690,149 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TrueCar by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,371,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after buying an additional 1,374,600 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in TrueCar by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,782,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after buying an additional 774,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,717,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,657,000 after purchasing an additional 696,268 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael Darrow purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $233,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 398,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,821.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TrueCar stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79. TrueCar Inc has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $89.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.77 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TrueCar Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

TRUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of TrueCar from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of TrueCar from to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of TrueCar in a report on Sunday, March 29th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of TrueCar from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.53.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

