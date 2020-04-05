Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANAT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in American National Insurance by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,291,000 after purchasing an additional 46,265 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of American National Insurance by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 152,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,905,000 after buying an additional 23,611 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of American National Insurance by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,477,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of American National Insurance by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of American National Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $64.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.31 and its 200 day moving average is $110.88. American National Insurance has a 52 week low of $63.93 and a 52 week high of $126.97.

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. American National Insurance had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 3.31%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th.

About American National Insurance

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

