Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,562 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in MasTec by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of MasTec by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MTZ opened at $30.41 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.93.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. MasTec had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MTZ shares. ValuEngine raised shares of MasTec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $71.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of MasTec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. MasTec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.57.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

