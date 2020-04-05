Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Myers Industries by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Myers Industries from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Myers Industries from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Myers Industries stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.77. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

