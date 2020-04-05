Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Puxin during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Puxin in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Puxin during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Puxin by 135.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 203,764 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Puxin by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 42,713 shares during the period. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Puxin alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Puxin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th.

Shares of NEW stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Puxin Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.38.

About Puxin

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Puxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.