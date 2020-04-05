Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 690 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in TopBuild by 2,894.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 25,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 24,860 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $10,591,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $13,329,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD opened at $60.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. TopBuild Corp has a 12-month low of $54.83 and a 12-month high of $125.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.16.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $662.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLD shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $129.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.13.

In other TopBuild news, VP Steven P. Raia sold 11,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total transaction of $1,223,358.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,228.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 20,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $2,155,354.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,026,123.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

