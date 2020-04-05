Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 455 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 81.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 553.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $677,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,987.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $231,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,917. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $48.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 9.90, a current ratio of 9.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $39.32 and a twelve month high of $86.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.71 and its 200 day moving average is $58.09.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.05 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 26.09%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IONS shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.64.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

