Marshall Wace LLP Sells 11,517 Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 79.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,517 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the period. THB Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter valued at $6,667,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,791,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,554,000 after buying an additional 117,675 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter valued at $783,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 766.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 15,737 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

HCCI has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of HCCI stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $375.92 million, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.93.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $138.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.54 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.