Marshall Wace LLP Sells 6,180 Shares of First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in shares of First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 72.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,377 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,180 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Community Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in First Community Bankshares by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in First Community Bankshares by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th.

In other First Community Bankshares news, President Gary R. Mills purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.71 per share, for a total transaction of $26,710.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 3,153 shares of company stock worth $81,489 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FCBC opened at $21.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.72. First Community Bankshares Inc has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $35.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average is $29.74.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 9.69%.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

