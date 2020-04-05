Marshall Wace LLP Takes $101,000 Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,149 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,723,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.49.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,562 shares of company stock worth $873,650 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCOM stock opened at $65.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.05 and its 200-day moving average is $82.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $77.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.38. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

