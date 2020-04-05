Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Lazard by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 338,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,518,000 after purchasing an additional 155,400 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Lazard by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Lazard by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 451,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after purchasing an additional 292,977 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Lazard by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 64,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $22.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.84. Lazard Ltd has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.88% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $721.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LAZ shares. Wolfe Research lowered Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cfra upped their price target on Lazard from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Lazard from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Lazard from $41.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

In related news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 50,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $1,897,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 421,443 shares in the company, valued at $15,993,761.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

