Mason Street Advisors LLC Acquires 262 Shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 792,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,322,000 after acquiring an additional 169,039 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 1,252.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,668,000 after acquiring an additional 123,803 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 8.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 6.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on WING shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Wingstop from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Wingstop from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush cut their price target on Wingstop from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Wingstop from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.65.

WING opened at $77.65 on Friday. Wingstop Inc has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $107.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 112.54, a PEG ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.74.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.07 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.27%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $2,840,558.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,054,728.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $77,392.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,321.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,292 shares of company stock worth $2,933,836. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.