Mason Street Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Diodes by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Diodes news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 33,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total transaction of $1,603,460.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,530.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $156,455.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,616. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Diodes from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Diodes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

DIOD stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.51 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Diodes had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $301.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

