Mason Street Advisors LLC Increases Position in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,009,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,928,000 after buying an additional 12,731 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Monro by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Monro by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 533,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,701,000 after purchasing an additional 100,703 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monro by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 479,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,502,000 after purchasing an additional 122,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Monro by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,401,000 after purchasing an additional 136,626 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MNRO. BidaskClub cut shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Monro from $68.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of MNRO opened at $40.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.82. Monro Inc has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $89.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Monro had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Monro Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

