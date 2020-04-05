Mason Street Advisors LLC Raises Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 448,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,084,000 after purchasing an additional 28,254 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,104,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after acquiring an additional 31,906 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 494.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 82,556 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after acquiring an additional 32,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,100,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LCII opened at $57.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.47. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $55.29 and a fifty-two week high of $116.51.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.35 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.52%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LCII. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. CL King raised LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Sidoti raised LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

