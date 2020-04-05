Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.30

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 29604 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 39.93 and a current ratio of 40.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 million and a P/E ratio of -2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.51.

Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

About Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ)

Mirasol Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea projects, which include the Atlas property and the Titan property located in Northern Chile.

