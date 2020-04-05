Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.50

Mkango Resources Ltd (LON:MKA) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.04), with a volume of 323332 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 45.93 and a quick ratio of 45.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.18.

About Mkango Resources (LON:MKA)

Mkango Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Lancaster Exploration Limited, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, niobium, tantalum, zircon, nickel, and cobalt ores. The company's principal project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license, which covers an area of 849.1 square kilometers located in southeast Malawi.

