Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.40

Mosaic Capital Corp (CVE:M)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.40 and last traded at C$2.49, with a volume of 7432 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.65.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Mosaic Capital from C$7.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54.

Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$93.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$120.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mosaic Capital Corp will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mosaic Capital (CVE:M)

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

