National Bank Financial Cuts Tervita (TSE:TEV) Price Target to C$7.00

Tervita (TSE:TEV) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tervita’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Tervita from C$11.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tervita from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Tervita from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Tervita from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Tervita from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.28.

TSE:TEV opened at C$3.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.02. Tervita has a 52 week low of C$2.97 and a 52 week high of C$7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.71 million and a P/E ratio of -3.31.

About Tervita

Tervita Corporation provides waste management and environmental solutions to oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The company offers treatment, recovery, and disposal (TRD) of fluids; energy marketing services; processing and disposal of solid materials; disposal of oilfield-generated waste; and supplying and operating of drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management services, as well as provides onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production.

