National Bank Financial Weighs in on Corus Entertainment’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:CJR)

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Corus Entertainment in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.86.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$467.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$463.30 million.

Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of C$6.93 and a 12-month high of C$14.10.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Donovan Murphy purchased 10,000 shares of Corus Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 164,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$714,359.66.

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

