National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NWLI. TheStreet cut National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered National Western Life Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NWLI opened at $162.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.72. National Western Life Group has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $298.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.14.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $10.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $235.43 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in National Western Life Group by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 53,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,575,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in National Western Life Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Western Life Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 39,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Western Life Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in National Western Life Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

