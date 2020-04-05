Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €46.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €48.33 ($56.20) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €55.10 ($64.07).

Nemetschek stock opened at €45.18 ($52.53) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €51.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is €54.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion and a PE ratio of 43.74. Nemetschek has a 1-year low of €32.46 ($37.74) and a 1-year high of €69.05 ($80.29).

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

