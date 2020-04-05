Nevro Corp Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Nevro in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Krum anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Nevro from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nevro from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Nevro from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.92.

NVRO opened at $93.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 0.85. Nevro has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $148.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.01.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $114.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.83 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.96%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 181.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 15,533 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 4.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,005,000. Finally, AXA acquired a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,147,000.

In other Nevro news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 17,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $2,128,108.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

