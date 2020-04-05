Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Stock Position Raised by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,430,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,844 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $62,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,275,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,706,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,193,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,659,525,000 after purchasing an additional 107,927 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,488,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $716,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,929 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,234,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $401,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at $378,296,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Newmont Goldcorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $151,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,506,659.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,900 shares of company stock worth $2,001,369 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp stock opened at $47.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.08. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a one year low of $29.77 and a one year high of $52.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.82.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

